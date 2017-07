The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without the scent of gingerbread baking in the oven, a dash of nutmeg in your favorite egg or eggless nog, peppermint from candy canes and other delightful scents wafting through the air. The aromas of the holidays certainly add to the pleasure of the season, but can also reduce the joint pain suffered by arthritics. Here are several of my favorite holiday spices to use for joint pain and arthritis: