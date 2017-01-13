BangOn! presents Elements Lakewood Camping Music & Art Festival, a three-day, three-night extravaganza with seven stages, large-scale installations, 3D video projection mapping, games, activities, and obviously tons of great music, all set in beautiful northeast Pennsylvania. Elements Camping makes its debut Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-28.
BangOn!NYC Announces Elements Camping Music & Arts Festival: Exclusive | Billboard
