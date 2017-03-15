According to a study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the labels on food and drinks that make such striking health claims often offer no valuable information on the nutritional quality of their contents. After looking at 80 million purchases from 40,000 households, researchers say that 13 percent of food and 35 percent of beverages make a nutritional claim on their label.
Study: 'Low content' nutrition labels are misleading | Beatrice News Channel
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Mar 15, 2017 5:17 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment