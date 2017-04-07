World Health Day: This is how much depression costs U.S. companies - MarketWatch

The cost of depression is high. Because many workers still come to work when they are depressed, but they are not able to be as productive, the U.S. loses about $5,524 per working person each year, or 0.5% of total GDP, because of depression. The country loses an additional $390 per working person each year because of absences from work due to depression, or another 0.03% of GDP. That’s according to a study published in a journal of Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology in November 2016.