The nutritional value of a food should be evaluated on the basis of the foodstuff as a whole, and not as an effect of the individual nutrients. This is the conclusion of an international expert panel of epidemiologists, physicians, food and nutrition scientists. Their conclusion reshapes our understanding of the importance of nutrients and their interaction.
Rethinking nutrition labelling: Food is not just the sum of its nutrients -- ScienceDaily
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue May 23, 2017 4:35 PM
