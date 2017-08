You don’t always need a traditional vegetable plot to grow your own food. Edible landscaping is a way you can grow edible plants in an ornamental landscape.

An edible landscape can be as simple as adding a few basil plants to a flower bed. Or you can create a much more complex design that incorporates edible groundcovers, shrubs and trees.

Whichever style you choose, you’ll have the added benefit of having your own fresh food and a beautiful landscape.